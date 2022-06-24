What's new

4 Terrorists killed by SF's in an IBO in N Waziristan , KP , Pakistan | June 2022 .

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
80,031
82
132,070
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

4 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

Naveed Siddiqui
June 25, 2022

Four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Dossali area of the North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

"During the exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists," the military's media affairs wing said.
It added that the terrorists were "actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces".

On June 24, the Pakistan Army had killed two terrorists in Kulachi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district.

Earlier, security forces had killed six terrorists belonging to the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during a search operation in Paroom area in Balochistan's Panjgur district. Security forces had conducted an operation on a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in Zamran Range near Paroom.

The ISPR said the slain terrorists were involved in attacks on checkposts as well as IED attacks on security convoys in Paroom and surrounding areas of Panjgur.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which, according to the ISPR, were to be used by terrorists for disrupting peace in the area.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
4 Terrorists killed in an IBO in North Waziristan - March 2022 .
Replies
2
Views
368
Mugen
Mugen
P
Security forces kill terrorists during IBO in North Waziristan, Spinwam area - ISPR
Replies
10
Views
772
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Pakistan Ka Beta
2 Terrorists killed in an IBO in DI Khan , KP , Pakistan | June 2022 .
Replies
2
Views
148
Tomcats
Tomcats
P
Security forces kill militant in North Waziristan IBO
Replies
2
Views
458
PakSarZameen47
P
RescueRanger
Roadside IED defused in South Waziristan
Replies
2
Views
400
Maea
Maea

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom