4 Terrorists killed by Security Forces in North Waziristan | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 7, 2019
- 2,592
- 6
- Country
-
- Location
-
What a coincidence.Great!
Kill all the khawarij dogs
Now these guys next:
I hope FIA and ISI have such people working and finding terrorist bases too.there is a nice chap on Twitter
Yep Agreed especially for tech savvy ones.I hope FIA and ISI have such people working and finding terrorist bases too.
We need Pakistani civilian osint pages to expose these terrorists and send info to agencies as well.
Wishful thinking, there is no appreciation of human capital and hard work in PakistanYep Agreed especially for tech savvy ones.
Sadly true.Wishful thinking, there is no appreciation of human capital and hard work in Pakistan
I speak from first hand experience having served my country in and out of uniform for 17 years. There is no recognition of honest hard work in Pakistan.Sadly true.