4 Supreme Court Judges Getting Fired - Pakistan heading towards Civil War?

Jan 30, 2021
Nazar chohan and a few other Vloggers are reporting that 4 Supreme Court Judges Getting Fired by June 20. This is really terrible news. And the world reknowned Jurist Qazi Faiz Esa taking over. Nazar chohan has some insider news as he has insider links within the civil bureaucracy .

They are also seeing Pakistan heading towards Civil War? Is that even a possibility?

Does anyone else have related news?
 

