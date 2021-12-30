What's new

4 Soldiers Martyred while 2 terrorists killed & 1 arrested in Tank , KP , Pakistan - Dec 2021 .

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,221
-1
1,591
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Last edited by a moderator:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,832
3
83,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This was the reason I was in support of dialogue with TTP

Our forces have clearly failed to curb TTP in Waziristan or to lower own casualties while raising cost for the enemy

In such a situation dialogue was the only option left to bring somewhat pause to daily deaths of soldiers. This was too most probably a successful ambush by TTP on some checkpost or convoy

But PDF members get their chaddis in a twist whenever dialogue with TTP was mentioned

What part of "if you can't beat them join them" PDF members don't understand?
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
5,135
-1
8,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
This was the reason I was in support of dialogue with TTP

Our forces have clearly failed to curb TTP in Waziristan or to lower own casualties while raising cost for the enemy

In such a situation dialogue was the only option left to bring somewhat pause to daily deaths of soldiers. This was too most probably a successful ambush by TTP on some checkpost or convoy

But PDF members get their chaddis in a twist whenever dialogue with TTP was mentioned

What part of "if you can't beat them join them" PDF members don't understand?
Click to expand...
They are happy on the sacrifices of poor soldiers while sitting in US UK with there kids , they want pak army to keep fighting, these scumbags don’t know no country on this earth has the capability to fight gorilla wars , just look at the US NATO how they been defeated by handful talibans in Afghanistan
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
52,723
85
61,217
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Talks are must to break TTP. You have to make sure you break TTP and make large number of them surrender. Rest can be taken out eventually with aggressive policy.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,832
3
83,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
They are happy on the sacrifices of poor soldiers while sitting in US UK with there kids , they want pak army to keep fighting, these scumbags don’t know no country on this earth has the capability to fight gorilla wars , just look at the US NATO how they been defeated by handful talibans in Afghanistan
Click to expand...
We need to accept realities before we fight or do dialogue with TTP

The reality is our military is simply not winning war against TTP even if it isn't losing. We now have a painful stalemate that would eventually result in a defeat since no military can continue with such number of deaths with no end in sight

Our military is totally clueless to how to win against TTP or even against much weaker BLA. Is it because of incompetency? I don't know

In such a situation dialogue is the only way to get much needed respite in daily deaths of own soldiers. But PDF members start acting like clowns whenever dialogue with TTP is mentioned without acknowledging ground realities
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,832
3
83,185
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Faqirze said:
These security forces are just cannon fodder for the generals. RIP
Click to expand...
Generals are simply clueless how to fight and win against an insurgency. This isn't the case with TTP only. More or less similar situation of failure exists in Balochistan too in war against BLA

I don't know what these guys discuss in corps commanders meeting that happens every month
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,241
0
5,014
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Areesh said:
Generals are simply clueless how to fight and win against an insurgency. This isn't the case with TTP only. More or less similar situation of failure exists in Balochistan too in war against BLA

I don't know what these guys discuss in corps commanders meeting that happens every month
Click to expand...

I always read your comments and try to hold back from commenting .
But do you really have any clue about the complex nature of politics and warfare in this area. You talk like a great general in waiting and I bet the minute you hear gunfire you would pee in your pants.

There is no homogenousTTP orTalibans operating. They are different from area to area and from village to village. All this talk about Talibans under control is a complete hogwash. They don’t have the resources (money) to control these hired militias.

you blaming Bajwa and generals for every ambush is childish and lacks even basic common sense .
 
Faqirze

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
114
0
130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Areesh said:
Generals are simply clueless how to fight and win against an insurgency. This isn't the case with TTP only. More or less similar situation of failure exists in Balochistan too in war against BLA

I don't know what these guys discuss in corps commanders meeting that happens every month
Click to expand...
These insurgents aren't really achieving much anyways by killing security forces, they have been doing this for god knows how long now. My problem is why the generals are making the blood of their security forces so cheap?
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,815
1
4,250
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Desert Fox 1 said:
It was an ambush of a patrol.
Click to expand...
Inna-Lillah.jpg

May ALLAH SWT bless the departed souls of the sons of soils with his RAHMAT in eternal life and patience to bereaved families - Ameen.
After every few days, we have to hear such sorrowful news. Though we are aware that even superpowers like USA/USSR/UK were never unable to eliminate this nuisance, there should be ways to minimize the incidents with the use of modern technology and tactics OR militants are better trained; we have to go after the roots. Someone is financing them very actively and we are clueless about that, financially choke them and we could win half of the battle.

Brother, our security forces don't have any small camera drones to do surveillance of the area before commencing petrol for situational awareness?
Just like below:
MD1.jpg


MD2.JPG
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom