4 Soldiers Martyred while 2 terrorists killed & 1 arrested in Tank , KP , Pakistan - Dec 2021 .

Riz said: They are happy on the sacrifices of poor soldiers while sitting in US UK with there kids , they want pak army to keep fighting, these scumbags don’t know no country on this earth has the capability to fight gorilla wars , just look at the US NATO how they been defeated by handful talibans in Afghanistan Click to expand...

We need to accept realities before we fight or do dialogue with TTPThe reality is our military is simply not winning war against TTP even if it isn't losing. We now have a painful stalemate that would eventually result in a defeat since no military can continue with such number of deaths with no end in sightOur military is totally clueless to how to win against TTP or even against much weaker BLA. Is it because of incompetency? I don't knowIn such a situation dialogue is the only way to get much needed respite in daily deaths of own soldiers. But PDF members start acting like clowns whenever dialogue with TTP is mentioned without acknowledging ground realities