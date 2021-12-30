jus_chillin
Sep 25, 2020
4 Soldiers Martyred while 2 terrorists killed & 1 arrested in Tank , KP , Pakistan - Dec 2021 .
Four Security Personnel Embraced Shahadat during exchange of firing with terrorists in Karkarri area of MIR ALI #NorthWaziristan.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1476855065281540102
