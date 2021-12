This was the reason I was in support of dialogue with TTP



Our forces have clearly failed to curb TTP in Waziristan or to lower own casualties while raising cost for the enemy



In such a situation dialogue was the only option left to bring somewhat pause to daily deaths of soldiers



But PDF members get their chaddis in a twist whenever dialogue with TTP was mentioned



What part of "if you can't beat them join them" part PDF members don't understand?