India joining western coalition is actually great news. For a long time, Indian policy was to be non-aligned and they made strategic decisions independently. Now that India is part of Indo-Pacific, US will be calling the shots and telling them what to do, so India will become a lot more predictable now for China. Obviously no Indian is ever gonna admit it, but its pretty clear Indo-Pacific has no other purpose than to contain China. Now that India is in US puppet bloc, China don't have to act restrained or hold back anymore. Now China has the pretext to openly act against India which has openly sided with the west anti-China bloc.



I think China vs India is indicative of a broader showdown to see who will come out supreme: East vs West.



China is betting on itself, India is betting on west. Betting on someone else to help you is always a losing battle, so I think China will come out on top. And that will be good news for China's allies like Russia and Pakistan, India's loss will be bad news for US and Japan.



US is not a declining power yet but they are getting there. India betting on a declining power sounds like a recipe for major strategic failure in the long-term. India might think they have scored it big by being a big player on US team but it will become a big liability if their team loses. If India joined China/Russia bloc, they would be behind China and Russia but India would still be on the rising team while US is on declining team. India should've followed what Russia is doing. Russia is a competitor of China, but Russia can see that it will be more beneficial to be ally of China even if they are rivals since China is the rising team. So Russia put aside their differences with China to focus on common enemy which is US and Russia has benefitted immensely from rise of China. India has taken a big risk by betting against a rising China and joining declining US, if it it backfires, it will be a major liability for India in a few decades, and they will pay a heavy price since China is a dragon on India's doorstep.



India should have swallowed their ego and accepted its better to be ally of rising China like Russia because it would be better for them. Instead they have dealt with the devil and joined the US, one day they will pay the price for this mistake like every country that has made the mistake of trusting the US. Pakistan learned its lesson many years ago, now Pakistan does bare minimum to stay in good books of US but never trusts US for anything, only trust China. US never has interest of any country but itself, it is better for India to keep good relations with a neighbor like China.



It is better to be a slave on a rising ship than the captain of a sinking ship.

