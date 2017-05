In order to economically sustain its growth at above 5 percent, and fully materialize CPEC by 2030, Pakistan needs to undertake revolutionary reforms domestically and forge new alliances and partnerships internationally to ensure development and prosperity. A secure environment to attract foreign investment will guarantee the materialization of these goals. Pakistan’s strained relations with its neighbors seem to be a hurdle in achieving this aim.Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif’s unwritten policy guideline was engagement with India, discussing all issues on the table and resolving them if possible, followed by trade and connectivity in the region.The current escalation of Durand line and the rising tensions between Pakistan and Iran have exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to external threats. However, it is Indian involvement inside Pakistan and its aggressive actions along LOC which pose a real threat to the national security of Pakistan. The initiatives taken by the current government in Pakistan have the potential to take the country to new heights of development. The question, however, is whether Pakistan can manage aggressive Indian designs without undermining its economic rise?Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif’s unwritten policy guideline was engagement with India, discussing all issues on the table and resolving them if possible, followed by trade and connectivity in the region. He tried to reduce tension with India, but atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian forces and Indian narrative of cross-border terrorism allegations in the wake of Pathankot and Uri incidents created hurdles in normalizing relations with India. Indian assumptions that the power differential between India and Pakistan is rising has led it to adopt an aggressive stance towards Pakistan which has led to the escalation of enmity among two neighbors.Pakistan’s attempt to open up to the world through CPEC invited Indian hostility. Indian narrative over the years has remained that Pakistan is not economically viable state and is a sponsor of terrorism and hence it should be isolated. CPEC has caused irreparable damage to this narrative.