Africa has a GDP of $2.6 Trillion..... a huge market for us to tap specially with farm machinery such as tractors, auto parts and cellphones. People there won't have deep pockets (excuse the pun) like North Americans or Europeans and hence would prefer cheaper but good quality products. Thats exactly the type of market Pakistan can target. Have bunch of Chinese cellphone manufacturers set up shop in our SEZs and capture the African market with < $300/unit cellphones.