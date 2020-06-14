What's new

4 Million Covid-19 Cases in India

4 million verified cases. Reality is somewhere between 50 million to 70 million Indians will be infected. My guess is 2 - 5 million Indians will die from corona virus and associated poverty and hunger. Sad.
 
Jahanpanah India is also conducting 1.2 million tests every day. 83k positive cases with 1.2 M tests is positivity rate of around 7%. Also out of 4 million cases, 3.1 million have already recovered. Problem hai...but kyunki problem ka solution abhi available nahi hai then fighting the problem to suppress its impact is the only option which GOI and state govts are doing.
 
Good Indians and their media were gloating about Pakistan's cases in the beginning and were saying how Pakistan is gonna die of corona now.

And here we are now with around 300K cases(Pak) vs 4M cases(Ind).

Now, just imagine, if instead of India, Pakistan had 4 million cases and India had 300K, what would good Indians and their good media would do?

Also imagine, if instead of Indians, Pakistanis did some stupid pot banging and clapping stunts(highly unlikely lol), what would good Indians and their media would have said?
 
