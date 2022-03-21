4 militants, 2 jawans, 3 civilians lost in firing in Bajaur

jus_chillin
ISPR
4 militants killed during clashes with security forces in bajaur district... During exchange of fire.... 2 jawans and 3 civilians lost their lives too....
