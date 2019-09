Guys get a grip, a lot of you come off as really toxic. Most 'ex-Muslims' turn back to Islam in a short period of time. Some of them have issues they are going through in life and phases. Some simply are having doubts about God's existence and need some time to bring pieces of puzzle together.



Some just simply don't like religion and do their own thing. Leave them to be. They are mostly normal people. Make prayers for them if you really care about them. Instead of having vengeance mentality with almost everything and everyone.



And remember that God is more patient than all of you. What you may you see an ex Muslim may be by nature a better Muslim than you, and tomorrow God would have guided him/her back to the right path with stronger imaan than your average Muslim.







Because you live in a time where majority of people share such perceptions but we are all in for a surprise. God is fair and will bring about miracles to help regenerate our faith in him. It's part of his mercy in the end times.

