Bhagat Singh fought for a independent India, not for some stupid religious text or 72 virgins. The first thing your freedim fighters did was massacared the Kashmiri Pandits and forced them to live the valley. Then they turned their focus towards the Gujjars, Shia's and other non Sunnis. Bhagat Singh didn't do that. People like Chadrashekhar Azad- a Hindu, Ashfaqulla Khan- A Muslim or Bhagat Singh- A Sikh didn't go on a killing spree because their religious texts said to kill the non-believers. Tell me how many Kashmiri Pandits are there in Hurriat Conference, how many Shia's are there in Hurriat Conference? Tell me one pro-separist party in Kashmir which has a Kashmiri name, not a Arabic/Islamic name. Name me one organization in Kashmir, apart from JKLF which has Kashmir in it's name. Dude, this ain't no freedom struggle, we are weeding out bloody religious fanatics.

Click to expand...