4 incidents recently when cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Used To Spit On Heroines For "Good Luck"

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the most celebrated actor and one of the most successful actors of his generation. Back then the actor delivered some of the most hit movies and became the audience's favorite.But he was also known as the most quite notorious person due to being a 'prankster'. It was revealed that he was spitting on his female co-stars. As per a report, in one of the famous incidents Aamir Khan spat in the hands of Madhuri Dixit under the guise of reading for a fortune through palm reading. The incident happened on the sets of the 1990 movie 'Dil' and this was a prank that infuriated Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly chased after Aamir with a hockey stick.Even in another incident Aamir Khan at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2016 on a reunion panel for the 1992 movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander also had performed this prank. Director Farah Khan revealed that the actor used to do this with everyone and even till now he still does this. "Aamir used to do this to everyone and he still doing this …he is like 'Let me read your hand'. And then he would spit on it," said Farah Khan.Pic Courtesy – GoogleIn the response to this prank, Aamir Khan who was also a part of the same panel replied "Maine jis heroine ke haath par thukha hai wo number one ban gayi" (Whichever heroine I spat in the palm of, became a number one heroine).Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi, who was also in attendance, stated that – "I'll tell my daughter Aalia that you have to go and meet Aamir uncle he needs to spit on your hand."Pic Courtesy – GoogleBut all the actresses didn't take this prank lightly as on the sets of the 1997 movie Ishq, Aamir Khan asked for Juhi Chawla's hand in front of many crew members. When Juhi did so, Aamir Khan spat in her hand and ran away, in full view of the crew members.This infuriated Juhi Chawla to the degree that she did not attend the shoot the next day. Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla stopped talking for years over the spitting incident but eventually made up many years later.