4 Freedom Fighters martyred in Indian occupied Kashmir

India occupying forces have martyred thousands of Kashmiris till date but the struggle wouldn't stop. Kashmiris have every right to defend themselves. 4 martyred but 400 more will rise.

Thread title corrected as per merit.
 
Suriya said:
You are thinking about Kashmiris struggle, but you shd be worrying about next Indo-Pak which is only successful terroir strike away.
Click to expand...
A nice try to hide under Pak-Indo war scenario to martyr Kashmiri freedom fighters. The terrorist strike is originating from Indian deep state that needs conflict to support BJP policies of hatred & occupation. Pakistan is only worried for the cause of Kashmir struggle and that's it. Speaking of retaliation, I am surprised that how the whole India forgot results when last Modi tried to pull such stunt.
 
The Eagle said:
India occupying forces have martyred thousands of Kashmiris till date but the struggle wouldn't stop. Kashmiris have every right to defend themselves. 4 martyred but 400 more will rise.

Thread title corrected as per merit.
Click to expand...
I admire and salute at the speed the OP was corrected. OP must be needing urgent supply of Burnol.....
More will replace the 4 - as long as India try to force the owners of the soil to live under unwelcome occupancy.
 
Musings said:
India try to force the owners of the soil to live under unwelcome occupancy.
Click to expand...
Indian Army & agencies are very well rooting the ISIS type cancers in IoK merely to brand Kashmir Freedom Struggle as some sort of terrorism only. This forum will not allow any disrespect or insult to Kashmir Freedom Struggle. None of them have the courage to speak about illegal change of demography by way of migration or settling the non residents which is an Internationally Recognized Crime but they do have so many bollywood scripts merely to justify Indian Army's war crimes in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri nation is not going to rest or step back unless, the occupiers are kicked accordingly.
 
No made in Pakistan tag in the above pictures...??

And when Kashmiris in IOK take revenge of these killings India conveniently blames Pakistan.
 
The Eagle said:
India occupying forces have martyred thousands of Kashmiris till date but the struggle wouldn't stop. Kashmiris have every right to defend themselves. 4 martyred but 400 more will rise.

Thread title corrected as per merit.
Click to expand...
  • India occupied Kashmir and Palestine are the only two places under military lockdown and curfew among 8 billions of human beings on earth.
  • India under BJP doomed to fail.
  • The suppression of Kashmiris doomed to fail.
  • US spent trillions in Afghanistan, failed.
  • India occupied Kashmir for 73 years, but Kashmiris are still fighting against Hindutva oppression.
  • Hindutva doomed to fail.
 
It appears the our intel already ruthlessly cracked whole appartus of anti national activity in Kashmir.
Previous so called militant commanders now are just a target for Turkey shoot.
It seems Army no need to take care much now.J&K police and their SF is enough to deal them.
vi-va said:
  • India occupied Kashmir and Palestine are the only two places under military lockdown and curfew among 8 billions of human beings on earth.
  • India under BJP doomed to fail.
  • The suppression of Kashmiris doomed to fail.
  • US spent trillions in Afghanistan, failed.
  • India occupied Kashmir for 73 years, but Kashmiris are still fighting against Hindutva oppression.
  • Hindutva doomed to fail.
Click to expand...
Cry me a bloody river .
There is a Tibetan military district and their opaque black hole in Xinjiang .
Donot come with so called girl in Xinjiang shit .Because we knows how a communist China works .

This is just a start .
India will radically change the military policy in our borders.We will show how a fight looks like
 
