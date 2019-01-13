4 Freedom Fighters martyred in Indian occupied Kashmir

Musings said: India try to force the owners of the soil to live under unwelcome occupancy. Click to expand...

Indian Army & agencies are very well rooting the ISIS type cancers in IoK merely to brand Kashmir Freedom Struggle as some sort of terrorism only. This forum will not allow any disrespect or insult to Kashmir Freedom Struggle. None of them have the courage to speak about illegal change of demography by way of migration or settling the non residents which is an Internationally Recognized Crime but they do have so many bollywood scripts merely to justify Indian Army's war crimes in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Kashmiri nation is not going to rest or step back unless, the occupiers are kicked accordingly.