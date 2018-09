Outrage in Iraq over murder of prominent female activist

A week after the mysterious death of Iraq’s Barbie, beautician Rafeef al-Yaseri inside her home, another beauty expert, Rasha al-Hassan, owner and manager of her Viola beauty center in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, passed away, raising questions about a systematic targeting of beauty centers’ owners.Rasha al HassanToday:Also a few days ago:Mother of four Soad Al Ali was a leader in campaign for human rights in BasraMost of that points fingers to radical Islamist Hehzbollahi types trying to send a message to women. Not ISIS style to target non-political figures of this kind, they aim for mass killings instead.