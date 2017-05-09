What's new

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
558
0
704
Country
Pakistan
Location
Indonesia
Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.

FC troops responded to the attack promptly, it said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, the ISPR added.


The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack, terming it "very saddening".

"Terrorists cannot dampen the courage of Pakistan's forces. Fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed under any condition," he emphasised in a tweet.




In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

After the September attack, the ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country's soil for attacks against Pakistan.

www.dawn.com

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

ISPR says troops were moving for fencing activity along border in Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.
www.dawn.com
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,180
13
31,046
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pak needs to take the fight deep into Afganistan to rout out the terrorist support bases. More such attacks are expected till 9/11....

May their Shehadet be accepted....
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,554
-21
23,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This could have been avoided and the troops should have been more aware

RIP to lost troops and hopefully the Injured get better


But we know fencing is burning up the afghanis and we should be ready
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,109
4
5,645
Country
United States
Location
United States
The military leadership seems satisfied with these piecemeal slaughter of its soldiers. 4 here, 6 there. These recurring attacks show that Pakistan hasn’t learned to take the threat of the BLA and other terror groups based in Afghanistan serious.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,286
68
44,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Baluchistan, Afghanistan and attacks. It literally runs to script now.
All this in the month of Ramadan. Shows you how much they care about ethical warfare.
Allah bless our brethren.
Dear general Bajwa can we have those lovely drones up 24 hours a day? Establish bases in the region and drones these savages day and night.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
239
0
310
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Tomcats said:
Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.

FC troops responded to the attack promptly, it said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, the ISPR added.


The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack, terming it "very saddening".

"Terrorists cannot dampen the courage of Pakistan's forces. Fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed under any condition," he emphasised in a tweet.




In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

After the September attack, the ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country's soil for attacks against Pakistan.

www.dawn.com

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

ISPR says troops were moving for fencing activity along border in Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
Rest in peace my friends.May Allah grant you jannah.
Its always FC bBalochistan which bears the brunt of these attacks.
 
Aslan

Aslan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
4,464
3
4,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
waz said:
Baluchistan, Afghanistan and attacks. It literally runs to script now.
All this in the month of Ramadan. Shows you how much they care about ethical warfare.
Allah bless our brethren.
Dear general Bajwa can we have those lovely drones up 24 hours a day? Establish bases in the region and drones these savages day and night.
Click to expand...
Exactly what I was going to say, they should provide drone cover to such movements where they could be vulnerable to attacks, and or surveillance drones should be up to sound alarm. Shame the incompetence of our top brass, our boys are forced to fight the style of 1990's in 2021.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
149
0
149
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the current afghan govt losing its control to the taliban, the terrorists and their supporters are desperate to cause as much chaos inside of Pakistan as possible.

For it is Pakistan they blame for their failures.

One of these days they will hit Pakistan hard... When that day happens, God help all those who name themselves the enemies of Pakistan. For they will fear the wrath of the Pakistan military.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 6, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

GlobalVillageSpace
Pakistan’s route to safety: Revision of the Afghan policy
Replies
1
Views
378
Hellfire
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom