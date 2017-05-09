4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border, 3 Soldiers martyred and 6 Injured in Waziristan.

What's new

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.

FC troops responded to the attack promptly, it said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, the ISPR added.


The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack, terming it "very saddening".

"Terrorists cannot dampen the courage of Pakistan's forces. Fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed under any condition," he emphasised in a tweet.




In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

After the September attack, the ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country's soil for attacks against Pakistan.

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

ISPR says troops were moving for fencing activity along border in Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.
Pak needs to take the fight deep into Afganistan to rout out the terrorist support bases. More such attacks are expected till 9/11....

May their Shehadet be accepted....
 
This could have been avoided and the troops should have been more aware

RIP to lost troops and hopefully the Injured get better


But we know fencing is burning up the afghanis and we should be ready
 
The military leadership seems satisfied with these piecemeal slaughter of its soldiers. 4 here, 6 there. These recurring attacks show that Pakistan hasn’t learned to take the threat of the BLA and other terror groups based in Afghanistan serious.
 
Baluchistan, Afghanistan and attacks. It literally runs to script now.
All this in the month of Ramadan. Shows you how much they care about ethical warfare.
Allah bless our brethren.
Dear general Bajwa can we have those lovely drones up 24 hours a day? Establish bases in the region and drone these savages day and night.
 
Four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops were moving for fencing activity along the border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.

FC troops responded to the attack promptly, it said.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta, the ISPR added.


The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid condemned the attack, terming it "very saddening".

"Terrorists cannot dampen the courage of Pakistan's forces. Fencing work at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border will be completed under any condition," he emphasised in a tweet.




In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

After the September attack, the ISPR director general had said that the issue of border management had been raised with Afghan authorities multiple times to prevent the use of the neighbouring country's soil for attacks against Pakistan.

4 FC soldiers martyred, 6 injured in terrorist attack on Pak-Afghan border

ISPR says troops were moving for fencing activity along border in Zhob when "terrorists from Afghanistan ambushed" them.
Rest in peace my friends.May Allah grant you jannah.
Its always FC bBalochistan which bears the brunt of these attacks.
 
Baluchistan, Afghanistan and attacks. It literally runs to script now.
All this in the month of Ramadan. Shows you how much they care about ethical warfare.
Allah bless our brethren.
Dear general Bajwa can we have those lovely drones up 24 hours a day? Establish bases in the region and drones these savages day and night.
Exactly what I was going to say, they should provide drone cover to such movements where they could be vulnerable to attacks, and or surveillance drones should be up to sound alarm. Shame the incompetence of our top brass, our boys are forced to fight the style of 1990's in 2021.
 
With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the current afghan govt losing its control to the taliban, the terrorists and their supporters are desperate to cause as much chaos inside of Pakistan as possible.

For it is Pakistan they blame for their failures.

One of these days they will hit Pakistan hard... When that day happens, God help all those who name themselves the enemies of Pakistan. For they will fear the wrath of the Pakistan military.
 
The forces putting up fencing need overwatch protection while doing so. An aerostat balloon or drone watching out for enemy forces and a mortar unit on alert to send gps guided mortar rounds on the enemy should be made available. Force superiority could help deter miscreants from these kinds of attacks.
 
Let's face it. Life of a common soldier is worth less than the cost of the uniform he wears. They are meant to be easy picking for the terrorists, the top brass makes sure of that, by putting them in toyota pickup trucks. More poor chaps wasted unnecessarily.
The forces putting up fencing need overwatch protection while doing so. An aerostat balloon or drone watching out for enemy forces and a mortar unit on alert to send gps guided mortar rounds on the enemy should be made available. Force superiority could help deter miscreants from these kinds of attacks.
No planning, they always let their guard down, and end up losing soldiers.
 
The forces putting up fencing need overwatch protection while doing so. An aerostat balloon or drone watching out for enemy forces and a mortar unit on alert to send gps guided mortar rounds on the enemy should be made available. Force superiority could help deter miscreants from these kinds of attacks.
I always wonder why we got those drones as they are not protecting our soldiers then what those drones are used for and any reason for not using them? Pattern of attacks is clear then why don't we use counter measures.
 
The solution is fairly simple. Hit the bases deep inside afghanistan hard. Level them with hundreds of missiles and thousands of shells.
This is tragic but fully avoidable. Meanwhile, COAS on a visit to Saudi Arabia.
Bajwa is the worse COAS even more useless than yahya khan,
 
21 sall ho gay war on terror ko aor terrorists sa lartay , abhi bhi ambush ho jatay hain hamary jawan …why no just hang one of our military commander for this negligence, believe me this will never happen again and again and again ..RIP to brave hearts
 
How can the minister term it saddening?

It's almost one attack a day ever since he took over the post.

This government is poorer at combatting hardcore terrorism than her predecessors.
 
