4 FC Balochistan Soldiers Martyred by BLA in IED Attack in Margat Area

Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,273
-1
6,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baluchistan is slowly slipping out from the hands of incapable military , billion dollars CPEC has no future now. Bajwa need more blood for his extension, more soldiers casualties mean more chance of wining another 5 years extension
 
Last edited:
J

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 10, 2020
89
0
128
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Riz said:
Baluchistan is slowly slipping out from the hands of incapable military , billion dollars CPEC have no future. Bajwa need more blood for his extension, more soldiers casualties mean more chance of wining another 5 years extension
Click to expand...
Cpec has a very bright future ahead.
What does bajwa have to do with FC? Pretty sure its Sheikh Rasheed who needs to go
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,448
1
78,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Cpec has a very bright future ahead.
What does bajwa have to do with FC? Pretty sure its Sheikh Rasheed who needs to go
Click to expand...
Bright future with soldiers dying right and left?

Also this excuse that internal ministry is responsible for poor performance of FC in Balochistan is too old

If nothing else then at least come up with a new excuse
 
Last edited:
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
406
0
427
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Also someone who lives in marwar said 14 terrorist were captured in another occasion.

Terrorist were pretending to be shepards, hiding in the mountains.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,448
1
78,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Huffal said:
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon

Also please stop blaming the military for this.

Military has nothing to do with FC, except CMH.
Click to expand...
Yeah blame Pakistan Cricket Board for this and not military

General Bajwa can talk to businessmen about upcoming budget but he is not responsible for FC Balochistan poor and pathetic performance in Balochistan

Makes perfect sense indeed
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
406
0
427
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
Yeah blame Pakistan Cricket Board for this and not military

General Bajwa can talk to businessmen about upcoming budget but he is not responsible for FC Balochistan poor and pathetic performance in Balochistan

Makes perfect sense indeed
Click to expand...
He really isn't in charge of FC

MOI is. If you gonna shout at someone, it's the MOI.
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,273
-1
6,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Cpec has a very bright future ahead.
What does bajwa have to do with FC? Pretty sure its Sheikh Rasheed who needs to go
Click to expand...
Why sheikh rasheed is responsible when Security of CPEC and surrounding areas is duty of BAJWA ??
Bright future?? Why any foreigner would like invest in gawadar when a common pakistani like me would think 100 time before visiting gawadar ??
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
4,273
-1
6,810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
If he can take meetings with businessmen and assure them about security then maybe he needs to take a few meetings with the FC as well.
Click to expand...
Yes he is responsible for the security but he is busy meeting with businessmen and visiting foreign countries.
 
