4 Employees of the Habibullah Coal Mine Company abducted by Terrorists

May Allah grant the Pakistan military the strength to quickly find and rescue the abducted personnel
@PanzerKiel @waz @Foxtrot Alpha
Disgusting devils that’s all they can do now after having hundreds of them wiped out recently, including key commanders.
May Allah grant the Pakistan military the strength to quickly find and rescue the abducted personnel
@PanzerKiel @waz @Foxtrot Alpha
Supporters of terrorists are crying about being beaten by police outside Sindh parliament House. Bet they are silent about this crime?
1. Who are these terrorists? Separatists? Or extremists?
May Allah grant the Pakistan military the strength to quickly find and rescue the abducted personnel
@PanzerKiel @waz @Foxtrot Alpha
Similar abductions have happened in the past. The end result is usually, the terrorists make a demand of sorts and the Pakistan Army/FC/LEA come in, kill the terrorists and rescue the hostages.1. Who are these terrorists? Separatists? Or extremists?
2. They visited the place in such huge numbers yet only took 4 people with them.
3. Why didn`t they kill them then and there? Because they have planned a trade off for either men or money.
4. If so, by now they would have contacted anyone to strike a deal.
Huffal wrote :
May Allah grant the Pakistan military the strength to quickly find and rescue the abducted personnel
@PanzerKiel @waz @Foxtrot Alpha
a rusted old 12g shotgun with no authorization to shoot .... i be damn if that thing doesn't fall apart after 1 round....What were the security arrangements taken by the company to protect its employees ?