4 Employees of the Habibullah Coal Mine Company abducted by Terrorists

a rusted old 12g shotgun with no authorization to shoot ....i be damn if that thing doesn't fall apart after 1 round....reminds of my time in 2013 when project site came under lmg fire by miscreants over extortion money aka 'Development funds' - local police deputed on parameter security switched off their wireless sets while private security (poor souls, i don't blame them) stood inside the 'Shelter' with us pointing the Shotgun at door..... firing lasted for half an hour couple of hundred rounds fired from the other side....When this all ended, Security Supervisor (ex-Army JCO) phoned Retd Col for SITREP, one of the initial questions asked by Col sb in Islamabad was 'Yara kahein tum logon ne tou fire nahin kiye thay na' .... not sure why this memory always bring smile on face.... we were getting fucked throughout the night and is this what our Security Manager had to ask while sitting 100s of KMs away....few months later i had the pleasure of working at a site in far off areas in Sindh on the eastern border so we were at the mercy of 'Special Protection Unit' Commandos - Sindh Police.... am gonna leave it at that....good old days...