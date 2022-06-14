What's new

4 Employees of the Habibullah Coal Mine Company abducted by Terrorists

tman786 said:
Supporters of terrorists are crying about being beaten by police outside Sindh parliament House. Bet they are silent about this crime?
That's why it is difficult to sympathize with these guys

You can't kill random civilians because of there ethnicity and then expect others to have sympathy with you as well
 
Huffal said:
May Allah grant the Pakistan military the strength to quickly find and rescue the abducted personnel

1. Who are these terrorists? Separatists? Or extremists?
2. They visited the place in such huge numbers yet only took 4 people with them.
3. Why didn`t they kill them then and there? Because they have planned a trade off for either men or money.
4. If so, by now they would have contacted anyone to strike a deal.

8 terrorist outfits have been active in Quetta:
1. LeJ
2. TTP
3. Al Qaeda
4. BRA
5. BLA
6. BLUF
7. BLF and
8. UBA.
 
T4Tango said:
1. Who are these terrorists? Separatists? Or extremists?
2. They visited the place in such huge numbers yet only took 4 people with them.
3. Why didn`t they kill them then and there? Because they have planned a trade off for either men or money.
4. If so, by now they would have contacted anyone to strike a deal.
Similar abductions have happened in the past. The end result is usually, the terrorists make a demand of sorts and the Pakistan Army/FC/LEA come in, kill the terrorists and rescue the hostages.

I just hope this is done quickly InshAllah
 
Btw sometimes I wonder if Farzana Shah has faced any security issues for posting such exclusive content while her own profile picture is also there. I think she should have been careful. One never knows the audience that are going through your posts.
 
Signalian said:
What were the security arrangements taken by the company to protect its employees ?
a rusted old 12g shotgun with no authorization to shoot .... :yes4: i be damn if that thing doesn't fall apart after 1 round....

reminds of my time in 2013 when project site came under lmg fire by miscreants over extortion money aka 'Development funds' - local police deputed on parameter security switched off their wireless sets while private security (poor souls, i don't blame them) stood inside the 'Shelter' with us pointing the Shotgun at door..... firing lasted for half an hour couple of hundred rounds fired from the other side....

When this all ended, Security Supervisor (ex-Army JCO) phoned Retd Col for SITREP, one of the initial questions asked by Col sb in Islamabad was 'Yara kahein tum logon ne tou fire nahin kiye thay na' .... not sure why this memory always bring smile on face.... we were getting fucked throughout the night and is this what our Security Manager had to ask while sitting 100s of KMs away....

few months later i had the pleasure of working at a site in far off areas in Sindh on the eastern border so we were at the mercy of 'Special Protection Unit' Commandos - Sindh Police.... am gonna leave it at that....

good old days... :lol:
 

