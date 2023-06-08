What's new

4 Children stabbed in knife attack in France (Syrian refugee in custody)

P

Predd

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2023
91
-2
84
Country
United States
Location
United States
PARIS — An attacker with a knife stabbed four young children and two adults in a French alpine town Thursday before being arrested, police said.

Police said the children were as young as 3 and that three of the injured — two children and an adult — were in a serious condition. Two other children were "slightly hurt," police said.


President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that the suspect had carried out "an attack of cowardice" and said those injured were "between life and death."

Lawmakers in the French Parliament interrupted a debate to hold a minute’s silence following news of the attack.

A group of school children were on a supervised trip to Lake Annecy in the country's south when the attack happened at 9.45 a.m. local time (3:45 a.m. ET), the French National Police said.

Police said the attack took place in Le Pâquier d'Annecy, a park on the north side of the lake, which has a children's play area and spectacular views across the lake and surrounding mountains.

Officials initially gave a higher count of those injured, but later revised the tally down.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said in a tweet that the suspect "was arrested thanks to the very rapid intervention of the police."

Annecy Mayor François Astorg called the attack "appalling" and said there would be a news conference later.

The suspect is a 31-year-old of Syrian origin but a motive was unclear, police said.

www.nbcnews.com

4 children stabbed in knife attack in France

A suspect is in custody after the attack in the Alpine town of Annecy, police told NBC News.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,695
-10
8,226
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
he was a Christian shouting Jesus is great

if it was a Muslim his religion would be mentioned about 1000 times per second

also 5 men in LGBT rainbow clothes stood and watched and one went to play on the slide during the attack

France has turned its society into this trash now reap what you sow
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

StraightEdge
  • Article
Serbia school shooter had list of students to target
Replies
2
Views
338
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Kingdom come
Enraged mob lynches two suspected robbers in Karachi’s Orangi
Replies
1
Views
131
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Muhammed45
Horrifying data reveals 6,500 sex attacks committed in UK hospitals in just three years
Replies
6
Views
386
mulj
M
PanzerKiel
Probable Suicidal Attack Against CTD Swat
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
3K
Neelo
Neelo
Hamartia Antidote
UK fines TikTok $15.9m over misuse of children’s data
Replies
1
Views
258
Skimming
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom