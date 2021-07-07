What's new

4 cases of dog rape in Mumbai in past few months as concerns over animal safety grow: All you need to know

H

huckyang

FULL MEMBER
Apr 27, 2008
327
-4
375
www.opindia.com

4 cases of dog rape in Mumbai in past few months: All you need to know

There has been a gradual rise in the crimes against animals, especially dog rape in Mumbai, who are subjected to bestiality. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
huckyang said:
www.opindia.com

4 cases of dog rape in Mumbai in past few months: All you need to know

There has been a gradual rise in the crimes against animals, especially dog rape in Mumbai, who are subjected to bestiality. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com
Click to expand...
Keep your pet safe.
www.google.com

Almost 5 lakh animals became victims of crimes in last 10 years in India: Report

As many as 5 lakh animals became victims of crimes by humans over the past decade in India, a recently released report by two animal rights groups has said.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom