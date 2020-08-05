QUETTA: The Levies forces have recovered four abducted Iranian nationals during an intellegence based operation near the Pak-Afghan border in Chagai district on Monday. Sharing details during a press conference at his office, Dalbandin Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Javed Domki said that the Iranian citizens had been abducted owing to a business dispute twelve days ago. According to him, the alleged kidnappers escaped the mountainous area after getting information about the expected raid. “The abductees were kept in a deserted place and were recovered safely. A suspicious vehicle present over there was also taken into custody by the Quick Response Team (QRF) of Chagai Levies Force,” Domki said, adding that said they will be handed over to Iranian authorities after completing investigation and formal procedure. The Iranian citizens were identified as Farhad, Naimat, Chakar and Nasir who are the residents of Khuwash. Concerned authorities are further investigating the case. Published in The Express Tribune, August 5th, 2020. https://tribune.com.pk/story/2258040/4-abducted-iranian-nationals-recovered