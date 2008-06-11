4.9 Magnitude Earthquake recorded in Balochistan

--- OPEN ---Time: 1840 PSTDate: 06/04/2021Location: Zhob, Balochistan, PakistanCasualties: N/K - U/KType of Incident: Natural Hazard: Seismic - EarthquakeCircumstances: Moderate 4.9 quake recorded near Zhob, Balochistan.Informational: nearest populated town /area = Zhob (pop. 50,500) located 93 km from the epicenter. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Zarghūn Shahr (pop. 13,700) located 122 km from the epicenter.--- Message Ends ---Signal recorded at Nilore Seismology Station.