4.6cr Indians slipped into extreme poverty during pandemic, accounting for half of the global ‘new poor’ , but billionaires’ wealth rose: Oxfam

I am not surprised. Tech startups obsessed with killing the middle-man and armed with endless PE funds are causing more damage than is evident to most urban Indians. Someone interested in an alternative perspective should read the attached article. These startups and their billionaire founders are winning market share not because of some inherently better model, but simply by selling at a loss. Then they bundle tech features which were not needed in the first place to keep retailers hooked to the platform. There is no way small businesses can keep up with this kind of relentless 'innovation'.