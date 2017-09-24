3rd Scorpene submarine Joins Indian Navy ...

The Maverick
Jan 4, 2016
India launches third Scorpene submarine 'Karanj' - Naval Today
This is great newsx
India now has
2 indengous nuclar powered ballistic missle subs in service
1 Akula class sub from Russia
8 Kilo class Russian Subs
3 brand New French Scorpene Subs ( 3 more to follow soon )
4 German Subs
15 conventional subs
3 nuclear powered subs
