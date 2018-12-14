3rd Battle of Panipat I 1761

INS_Vikramaditya said: In modern times the significance of this battle has been highly exaggerated, portraying it as the end of Marathas and start of British rule in India. Yes battle was huge loss and Marathas influence in Delhi was temporarily gone but in a just a decade long time they had mostly recovered and captured delhi again placing Shah Alam 2 on mughal throne who had been deposed and blinded by rohillas. Marathas even defeated British in the first Anglo Maratha war. It was however decentralization and infighting amoung various maratha sardars that led to their downfall and not this battle. Click to expand...

The video I just watched showed the marathas being decisively defeated at Panipat by an Afghan /Mughal/Lucknow alliance.Prior to that, the same video shows how Aurangzeb's Mughalistan surpassed Qing China as the world's foremost manufacturing driven economy.I can see the case for Mughal rule having a downfall and Afghan supremacy having a downfall. Even the British had a downfall from a position of supreme power.Are you honestly saying the downfall of the marathas came some time after this decisive defeat? Where did they win against their Afghan rivals or decisively vanquish the Mughal base, that the marathas might be regarded as being sat upon a pedestal from whence this "downfall" occurred? Hyderabad wasn't even decisively occupied by the marathas so where is this notion of marathas being some dominant force who could even undergo a "downfall" to begin with?Without Afghans weakening their Mughal enemies, or the British weakening their Mysorean enemies, what exactly did the maratha "empire" achieve beyond selectively looting some Hindu temples under Tipu's protection and massacring bengalis?