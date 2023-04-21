3rd Bangladesh-Turkey military dialogue held​

Every year, many members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces receive training at various institutions in TurkeyBSSPublished: April 18, 2023 11:18 PM | Last updated: April 18, 2023 11:18 PMThe 3rd Military Dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held at Multipurpose Hall, Armed Forces Division, Dhaka Cantonment on April 12 to April 14, 2023.The Bangladesh delegation was led by Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, director general, directorate of operations and plan, Armed Forces Division and Brigadier General Tansel Çokuysal led the Turkish delegation, said a press release of ISPR on Tuesday.Also representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defence and senior officials from the Armed Forces were present.Every year, many members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces receive training at various institutions in Turkey.The two countries' armed forces have been working together in the UN peacekeeping mission and the war on terror, it said.Exchange of military visits of senior officials between the two countries is another feature of military cooperation.This dialogue will enhance the defence and military cooperation in the areas of global and regional security, technology, defence equipment disaster management, peacekeeping operations, training, visits, joint exercises and deployments workshops etc.The 1st dialogue between Bangladesh and Turkey was held on July 5 to July 6, 2015 in Dhaka and the 2nd dialogue was held on March 21 to March 23, 2022, in Turkey.