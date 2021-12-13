3Q Chinese cities GDP, Beijing posing to overtake Shanghai within a year, both Beijing and Shanghai's GDP approaching Taiwan

而2021年前三季度，上海率先突破3万亿，达到3.08万亿；而北京为2.97万亿，逼近3万亿大关。In the first three quarters of 2021, Shanghai took the lead to break through 3 trillion yuan, reaching 3.08 trillion yuan; while Beijing's 2.97 trillion yuan, approaching the 3 trillion mark.回顾历史，改革开放之前，北京GDP长期不到上海的一半；改革开放最初的20年里，北京与上海的GDP差距虽然有所收缩，但一直都没突破70%。从2000年开始，北京与上海的经济差距开始快速收缩。2000年，北京GDP约为上海的68.1%，2010年，这一比例攀升到83.5%，Beijing's GDP is within the smallest possible range with ShanghaiLooking back in the history, before the reform and opening up, Beijing's GDP had been less than half of Shanghai's for a long time. In the first 20 years of reform and opening up, although the GDP gap between Beijing and Shanghai has shrunk, it had never exceeded 70%.Since 2000, the economic gap between Beijing and Shanghai began to shrink rapidly. In 2000, Beijing's GDP was about 68.1% of Shanghai's. In 2010, this proportion rose to 83.5%, and in 2020, it further increased to 93.3%.2021年前三季度，北京以10.7%的经济增速领跑一线城市，单纯从前三季度GDP来看，北京与上海的差距仅为1113亿元，而去年同期还有1542亿元，去年全年则是2600亿元左右。In the first three quarters of 2021, Beijing leads the first-tier cities with an economic growth rate of 10.7%, and its ratio to Shanghai's GDP rarely rises to a record high of 96.3%.From the perspective of GDP in the first three quarters alone, the gap between Beijing and Shanghai was only 111.3 billion yuan, compared with 154.2 billion yuan in the same period last year, and about 260 billion yuan in the whole year of last year.