Relativity Space, a growing startup that aims to almost entirely 3D-print rockets, on Wednesday announced a launch contract with satellite operator Iridium Communications.

“People are really excited to see where the 3D-printing technology goes,” Relativity CEO Tim Ellis told CNBC, adding that “we’re going to be able to serve customers in a way that just wasn’t possible before.”

Relativity also announced an agreement with the military for a launchpad at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, with plans to build a new launch facility called B-330.

A California launchpad

Getting ready for first launch