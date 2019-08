3D prototype of Turkey’s first indigenous car unveiled2019-08-05The first 3D prototype of Turkey’s indigenous automobile went on display at a council meeting of the company formed to develop the national car, independent news site T24 reported on Monday.The model of the car, based on a 1:4 scale, was unveiled at Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) meeting on Monday, where Turkey’s Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank was in attendance, T24 said.Production on Turkey’s first domestic automobile, which will be electric with a range of 500 km, is expected to begin in the second half of 2021 and become available for commercial sales in 2022.TOGG includes vehicle manufacturers BMC, Anatolia Endüstri Holdings, Kıraça Holding, Türkcell, and Zorlu Holding, all companies that enjoy good relations with Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).The project is being coordinated by Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey.The prototype of the car was examined and the TOGG council was given information on the features of the car, Varank said.Coordinator Hisarcıklıoğlu said the prototype of the automobile would be presented to the public by the end of year.The flagship project is expected to provide employment for 20,000 people.