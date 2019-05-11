3D Printers For Palestinian Resistance?

Ahmet Pasha
ELITE MEMBER
- May 23, 2017
- 8,684
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
What if the Palestinians somehow succeeded in establishing Darra style cottage industry underground in cities or somewhere in the desert using 3 printers donated by some friendly nation??
P.S
I'll be honest I have no idea how 3D printing works so don't bash that. But challenging problems require creative solutions. We have to play devil's advocate to drive progress sometimes.
I'll be honest I have no idea how 3D printing works so don't bash that. But challenging problems require creative solutions. We have to play devil's advocate to drive progress sometimes.