What's new

$ 3B increase in exports in first 6 months of FY 2021-2022 versus FY 2020-2021- PTV

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,523
10
16,281
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477606938703810567


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477606944370270215



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477563248102699009


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477563251126726656



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477563254071119874



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477563256336109568
Click to expand...
Public opinion


1-Not enough we need atleast 50b$
2-And all of this is due to covid as bengaldesh and india are still closed
3-Exports dont matter rupee is falling
4-Poor and middle class dont eat exports

And the classics

5- whats the benefit of exports (why not just buy a machine & print dollars) gdp matters
6-Had it been my leader we would have done much better
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,720
5
12,684
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Samlee said:
This could have been better if we had managed our energy problems and imports a little better
Click to expand...
We have to import almost 60-70% of our gas consumption. Add oil (petrol, diesel, kerosine etc and crude) to that too. Plus vaccines. This make major portion of the imports along imports of machinery. None of this can be replaced or sourced locally. We are stuck with imports. As we keep improving our economy and industry, our energy requirement will keep increasing meaning more imports. This is something that we can't ignore. But consistency in positive trends is all that matters.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom