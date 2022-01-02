$ 3B increase in exports in first 6 months of FY 2021-2022 versus FY 2020-2021- PTV

Samlee said: This could have been better if we had managed our energy problems and imports a little better Click to expand...

We have to import almost 60-70% of our gas consumption. Add oil (petrol, diesel, kerosine etc and crude) to that too. Plus vaccines. This make major portion of the imports along imports of machinery. None of this can be replaced or sourced locally. We are stuck with imports. As we keep improving our economy and industry, our energy requirement will keep increasing meaning more imports. This is something that we can't ignore. But consistency in positive trends is all that matters.