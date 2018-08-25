/ Register

39 mega projects worth $15 Billion for Rajshahi division’s uplift

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by Black_cats, Aug 25, 2018 at 6:19 PM.

    Black_cats

    Black_cats FULL MEMBER

    39 mega projects for Rajshahi division’s uplift

    RAJSHAHI, Aug 25, 2018 (BSS)- Around 39 mega projects are being implemented
    involving more than Taka 1,25,250 crore in almost all eight districts under
    Rajshahi division aiming at improving its socio-economic condition at
    present.

    Of those, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is being implemented on 990
    acres of land at Ishwardi in Pabna district with an estimated cost of over
    Taka 1,13,092.92 crore.

    This was revealed in a special development coordination meeting relating to
    progress of the ongoing development projects in Rajshahi division in the
    conference hall of deputy commissioner (DC) in Natore recently.

    Abul Kalam Azad, chief coordinator (SDG) of Prime Minister’s Office,
    attended and addressed the meeting as chief guest with Aminul Islam,
    commissioner-in-charge of Rajshahi Division, in the chair.

    The meeting sources said the RNPP is being implemented by Rostaom State
    Corporation of Russia. Each construction stage of the plant is closely being
    supervised and monitored both by the International Atomic Energy Agency
    (IAEA) and the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA).

    The construction of Bangabandhu Silicon City (hi-tech park) is progressing
    fast at a cost of Tk 281.91 crore on 31.63 acres of land in Rajshahi city.

    Upon its successful implementation by June 2019, the park will create new
    employment for more than 14,000 youths both males and females.

    The meeting was told that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheater is
    being constructed on 2.30 acres of land in Rajshahi metropolis at a cost of
    around Taka 222 crore with capacity of 160 audience seats.

    The project is scheduled to end by June 2020. A 200-bed Rajshahi Shishu
    Hospital is being constructed on 2.44 acres of land in Rajshahi city with an
    investment of Taka 32 crore.

    Rajshahi Medical University will be established on 85.80 acres of land
    with an estimated cost of Taka 1500 crore (first phase) by June 2022. Fifty
    percent work on a project titled ‘Power Distribution Management Development
    Project in Rajshahi Zone’ was completed by June last.

    Power Development Board is implementing the project with an estimated cost
    of around Taka 915-crore.

    Department of Roads and Highway has been implementing seven projects
    costing around Taka 2136.37 crore. On average, 16 percent work on the
    projects was completed.

    Northwest Zone of Bangladesh Water Development Board is implementing eight
    mega schemes with estimated cost of total Taka 2260.14 crore.

    Eight projects of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) are being
    implemented at a total cost of around Taka 2946.62 crore.

    Six other projects of Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) are
    being executed with involvement of Taka 35.96 crore.

    The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway has been implementing four projects
    with an estimated cost of around Taka 1829.76 crore.

    Upon successful implementation, the projects will contribute a lot to
    improving living and livelihood condition of the public in general, expected
    Aminul Islam.
     
    UKBengali

    UKBengali ELITE MEMBER

    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Vast bulk of money being spent on the nuclear power plant.:p:
     
    zip

    zip SENIOR MEMBER

    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    Good to see bangladesh progressing .hope mamtha didi too get the signal and breathe fresh air to west bengal economy ..
     
