39 mega projects worth $15 Billion for Rajshahi division’s uplift

RAJSHAHI, Aug 25, 2018 (BSS)- Around 39 mega projects are being implemented involving more than Taka 1,25,250 crore in almost all eight districts under Rajshahi division aiming at improving its socio-economic condition at present. Of those, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) is being implemented on 990 acres of land at Ishwardi in Pabna district with an estimated cost of over Taka 1,13,092.92 crore. This was revealed in a special development coordination meeting relating to progress of the ongoing development projects in Rajshahi division in the conference hall of deputy commissioner (DC) in Natore recently. Abul Kalam Azad, chief coordinator (SDG) of Prime Minister's Office, attended and addressed the meeting as chief guest with Aminul Islam, commissioner-in-charge of Rajshahi Division, in the chair. The meeting sources said the RNPP is being implemented by Rostaom State Corporation of Russia. Each construction stage of the plant is closely being supervised and monitored both by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA). The construction of Bangabandhu Silicon City (hi-tech park) is progressing fast at a cost of Tk 281.91 crore on 31.63 acres of land in Rajshahi city. Upon its successful implementation by June 2019, the park will create new employment for more than 14,000 youths both males and females. The meeting was told that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheater is being constructed on 2.30 acres of land in Rajshahi metropolis at a cost of around Taka 222 crore with capacity of 160 audience seats. The project is scheduled to end by June 2020. A 200-bed Rajshahi Shishu Hospital is being constructed on 2.44 acres of land in Rajshahi city with an investment of Taka 32 crore. Rajshahi Medical University will be established on 85.80 acres of land with an estimated cost of Taka 1500 crore (first phase) by June 2022. Fifty percent work on a project titled 'Power Distribution Management Development Project in Rajshahi Zone' was completed by June last. Power Development Board is implementing the project with an estimated cost of around Taka 915-crore. Department of Roads and Highway has been implementing seven projects costing around Taka 2136.37 crore. On average, 16 percent work on the projects was completed. Northwest Zone of Bangladesh Water Development Board is implementing eight mega schemes with estimated cost of total Taka 2260.14 crore. Eight projects of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) are being implemented at a total cost of around Taka 2946.62 crore. Six other projects of Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) are being executed with involvement of Taka 35.96 crore. The West Zone of Bangladesh Railway has been implementing four projects with an estimated cost of around Taka 1829.76 crore. Upon successful implementation, the projects will contribute a lot to improving living and livelihood condition of the public in general, expected Aminul Islam.