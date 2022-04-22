38th National Security Council Meeting

Shahbaz Sharif and Bajwa two characters of the foreign funded conspiracy and interference today declared, they are innocent of all charges against them. There had been no conspiracy.



Surprised!! Nope. We know the day DG ISPR stood up and made the distinction between foreign interference and conspiracy. We know where they are taking it and they want to hide behind the word's play.



Now Crime Minister SS got another clearance. Soon all his money laundering charges would be dropped saying they were business transactions. They have already taken this line. What is left is to move few steps further and become whiter than white or Angels. Sharifs were so open hearted and charitable that they were saying to their servants, have few billions from our businesses and enjoy lives. Ridiculous.