38th National Security Council Meeting

Do You trust this conclusion of Pakistan Premier agencies

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • No

    Votes: 14 87.5%
  • Total voters
    16
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
396
0
1,057
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So it's confirmed that US asked to remove imran khan which is interference.

But our Lumber one Primer agency found link between US demand and PDM's no confidence.
So they concluded there's no conspiracy.

Although we have seen US diplomats openly meeting with low grade MNAs MPAs who defected later on.
All that drama of SC reversing everything and opening courts at midnight.
Our lumber one says there's no link of all this with US demand.

Do you trust your lumber one??

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517479389650472962
 
coffee_cup

coffee_cup

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2013
5,372
4
8,884
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Yeah, like people will totally believe it.
:crazy:


What is wrong with Bajwa? He is damaging the institution really bad!
 
AMG_12

AMG_12

FULL MEMBER
Oct 9, 2014
1,197
9
2,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Neutrals disgracing the institution in ways even India wouldn’t have. Happens when you’re an egoistic and small man occupying a big office.

_Sherdils_ said:
Its pointless to call this meeting now. People have accepted IK's version of events and nothing will change that.
Click to expand...
It’s not IKs version but the NSCs version that these very uniformed Mir Jafars attended and issued a statement and summoned the US diplomat to FO.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,347
176
144,039
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
As one analyst commented, interference is much more alarming than conspiracy.
One can conspire without being successful, where as interfering means actually doing the damage.
Patwaris and Zardaris have actually shot themselves in the foot by in hindsight admitting the episode.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
5,279
4
9,941
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Shahbaz Sharif and Bajwa two characters of the foreign funded conspiracy and interference today declared, they are innocent of all charges against them. There had been no conspiracy.

Surprised!! Nope. We know the day DG ISPR stood up and made the distinction between foreign interference and conspiracy. We know where they are taking it and they want to hide behind the word's play.

Now Crime Minister SS got another clearance. Soon all his money laundering charges would be dropped saying they were business transactions. They have already taken this line. What is left is to move few steps further and become whiter than white or Angels. Sharifs were so open hearted and charitable that they were saying to their servants, have few billions from our businesses and enjoy lives. Ridiculous.
 
NA71

NA71

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2009
2,412
2
4,006
As expected..... The U Turn has been taken by..... 😁

Screenshot_20220422-182502~2.png


Screenshot_20220422-182826~2.png


CEPC authority is being abolished.... Decision is taken..... 😁
 
