38th National Security Council Meeting

Acetic Acid
May 10, 2021
So it's confirmed that US asked to remove imran khan which is interference.
But our Lumber one Primer agency found link between US demand and PDM's no confidence.
So they concluded there's no conspiracy.
Although we have seen US diplomats openly meeting with low grade MNAs MPAs who defected later on.
All that drama of SC reversing everything and opening courts at midnight.
Our lumber one says there's no link of all this with US demand.
Do you trust your lumber one??
