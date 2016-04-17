What's new

380 secret detention camps for Muslim minorities found in China

Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,484
-36
10,727
Country
India
Location
India
www.cbsnews.com

380 secret detention camps for Muslim minorities found in China, group says

More of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank says.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com


China appears to be expanding its network of secret detention centers in Xinjiang, where predominantly Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute used satellite images and official construction tender documents to map more than 380 suspected detention facilities in the far northwestern region, highlighting internment camps, detention centers and prisons that have been newly built or expanded since 2017.

PROJECT LAUNCH📢
Today ASPI launches 'The Xinjiang Data Project' mapping Xinjiang’s detention system with 380 sites of suspected re-education camps, detention centres and prisons that have been built or expanded since 2017. View the interactive map ➡ https://t.co/iykruAT4PP pic.twitter.com/xpNphYlhwI
— ASPI (@ASPI_org) September 24, 2020
Click to expand...
The report builds on evidence that China has made a policy shift from detaining Uighurs and other largely Muslim minorities in makeshift public buildings to constructing permanent mass detention facilities.

This is despite Chinese state news agency Xinhua reporting late last year that "trainees" attending "vocational education and training centers" meant to deradicalize them had "all graduated."

Regional government chairman Shohrat Zakir was quoted as saying that foreign media reports of 1 million or 2 million people attending these centers were fabricated, though he would not provide any figures.


Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday dismissed the report as "pure disinformation and slander," saying the Australian institute had "no academic credibility." China does not operate "so-called detention camps" in Xinjiang, Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

China Australia Chinese Detention
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gestures during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.ANDY WONG / AP
Citing media reports and investigations by internet users, Wang said one of the sites in the report had been identified as an electronics manufacturing park and another as a five-star residential complex.

"So we also hope that all sectors can distinguish truth from falsehood and together resist such absurd assertions concocted by anti-China institutions," Wang said.

Trending News
Predominantly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region have been locked in camps as part of a government assimilation campaign launched in response to decades of sometimes violent struggle against Chinese rule. Though officials described the camps as "boarding school-like" facilities meant to provide free job training, former detainees say they were subjected to brutal conditions, political indoctrination, beatings, and sometimes psychological and physical torture.

Under the assimilation drive, the state has forced Uighurs to undergo sterilizations and abortions, an Associated Press investigation found, and in recent months, has ordered them to drink traditional Chinese medicines to combat the coronavirus.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser wrote in the report released late Thursday: "Available evidence suggests that many extrajudicial detainees in Xinjiang's vast 're-education' network are now being formally charged and locked up in higher security facilities, including newly built or expanded prisons, or sent to walled factory compounds for coerced labor assignments."

At least 61 detention sites had undergone new construction and expansion work in a year to July 2020, the report said. These included at least 14 facilities still under construction this year.

"Of these, about 50% are higher security facilities, which may suggest a shift in usage from the lower-security, 're-education centers' toward higher-security prison-style facilities," Ruser wrote.

At least 70 facilities appeared to have lesser security by the removal of internal fencing or perimeter walls, the report said.

These included eight camps that showed signs of decommissioning, and had possibly been closed. Of the camps stripped of security infrastructure, 90% were lower security facilities, the report said.

The think tank's findings align with AP interviews with dozens of relatives and former detainees that indicate many in the camps have been sentenced in secret, extrajudicial trials and transferred to high-security prisons for things like having contact with people abroad, having too many children and studying Islam. Many others deemed less of a risk, like women or the elderly, have been transferred to a form of house arrest or forced labor in factories.

First published on September 25, 2020 / 10:10 AM
 
Chanakyaa

Chanakyaa

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2009
6,484
-36
10,727
Country
India
Location
India
NEWS 2 :

au.news.yahoo.com

Chinese satellite images reveal country's horrific secret

An Australian report has shed further light on a widely condemned practice in China's west.
au.news.yahoo.com au.news.yahoo.com


Chinese satellite images reveal country's horrific secret

Tom Flanagan
News Reporter
Yahoo News Australia25 September 2020


Scrutiny over China’s controversial and heavily-criticised detention camps continues to mount as one of Australia’s leading think tanks claimed Beijing had ramped up construction of facilities that house more than one million imprisoned Uyghurs over the last year.
The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) said it had identified more than 380 "suspected detention facilities" in Xinjiang province, where China is believed to have held more than one million Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking residents.
The number of facilities is around 40 per cent greater than previous estimates, the research said, and has been growing despite China's claims that many Uyghurs have been released.
Based on satellite imagery, eyewitness accounts, media reports and official construction tender documents, the institute said "at least 61 detention sites have seen new construction and expansion work between July 2019 and July 2020".
One satellite image included in the ASPI report from January shows a brand new facility near the city of Kashgar. Earlier satellite images show the site was previously barren landscape.
One of the newly built detention camps, according to the ASPI. Source: ASPI

One of the newly built detention camps, according to the ASPI. Source: ASPI

Around half of the new centres are higher security facilities, which report author Nathan Ruser believes could move towards prison-style facilities.
"The findings of this research contradict Chinese officials' claims that all 'trainees' from so-called vocational training centres had 'graduated' by late 2019," he said.
"Instead, available evidence suggests that many extrajudicial detainees in Xinjiang's vast "re-education" network are now being formally charged and locked up in higher security facilities, including newly built or expanded prisons, or sent to walled factory compounds for coerced labour assignments."
China continues to face widespread condemnation for the camps, which in recent months have been propelled into the media spotlight.
Allegations of mental and physical torture in the facilities are rife, with inhabitants forced to learn Mandarin and criticise and renounce their faith.
A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. To match Special Report MUSLIMS-CAMPS/CHINA REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang. Source: Reuters
Beijing stresses the camps are for “vocational training” purposes and primarily tackle poverty in the once autonomous region.
China’s control over the region has tightened in the past two decades, and in recent years has reached new levels with President Xi Jinping desperate to come down hard on “violent terrorism”.
Uyghur Mirehmet Ablet told Yahoo News Australia earlier this year the 9/11 terrorist attacks prompted the Chinese government’s meticulous control over the region’s 10 million Uyghurs.
More recent terrorism incidents, including the 2014 Kunming massacre which saw 31 civilians killed in a knife attack at a train station in China’s southwest, have only prompted further action in Xinjiang after links to separatists.
A Uighur woman pulls a buggy carrying her sons as she walks past residential buildings under construction in Uqturpan county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region May 3, 2012. Picture taken May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A Uighur woman pulls a buggy carrying her sons as she walks past residential buildings under construction in Uqturpan county, Xinjiang. Source: ReutersChina slams ‘ludicrous findings’
On Thursday, China denied ASPI’s findings, and once again lashed out at ASPI for its “fat-distorting reports” and “passion lies”.
“Imbued with ideological prejudice, it is practically an anti-China "vanguard" whose academic integrity is in serious question,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
“The ASPI has come under wide criticism for what it has done and stands as a laughing stock in the world. We hope and trust that people will all see through and reject the ludicrous findings of such anti-China organisations.”
Beijing recently published a white paper defending its policies in Xinjiang, where it says training programmes, work schemes and better education mean life has improved.
It claims to have given "training sessions" to an average of 1.29 million workers each year between 2014 and 2019.
Following the publication of the ASPI report, the Chinese government-controlled nationalist tabloid Global Times cited "sources" as saying contributors Clive Hamilton and Alex Joske were banned from entering China.
Wang did not confirm if the two academics had been banned on Thursday, but said the matter was "totally within the scope of China's sovereignty".
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,110
-47
1,981
Country
India
Location
India
Chanakyaa said:
www.cbsnews.com

380 secret detention camps for Muslim minorities found in China, group says

More of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank says.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com


China appears to be expanding its network of secret detention centers in Xinjiang, where predominantly Muslim minorities are targeted in a forced assimilation campaign, and more of the facilities resemble prisons, an Australian think tank has found. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute used satellite images and official construction tender documents to map more than 380 suspected detention facilities in the far northwestern region, highlighting internment camps, detention centers and prisons that have been newly built or expanded since 2017.


The report builds on evidence that China has made a policy shift from detaining Uighurs and other largely Muslim minorities in makeshift public buildings to constructing permanent mass detention facilities.

This is despite Chinese state news agency Xinhua reporting late last year that "trainees" attending "vocational education and training centers" meant to deradicalize them had "all graduated."

Regional government chairman Shohrat Zakir was quoted as saying that foreign media reports of 1 million or 2 million people attending these centers were fabricated, though he would not provide any figures.


Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday dismissed the report as "pure disinformation and slander," saying the Australian institute had "no academic credibility." China does not operate "so-called detention camps" in Xinjiang, Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.

China Australia Chinese Detention
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gestures during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.ANDY WONG / AP
Citing media reports and investigations by internet users, Wang said one of the sites in the report had been identified as an electronics manufacturing park and another as a five-star residential complex.

"So we also hope that all sectors can distinguish truth from falsehood and together resist such absurd assertions concocted by anti-China institutions," Wang said.

Trending News
Predominantly Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region have been locked in camps as part of a government assimilation campaign launched in response to decades of sometimes violent struggle against Chinese rule. Though officials described the camps as "boarding school-like" facilities meant to provide free job training, former detainees say they were subjected to brutal conditions, political indoctrination, beatings, and sometimes psychological and physical torture.

Under the assimilation drive, the state has forced Uighurs to undergo sterilizations and abortions, an Associated Press investigation found, and in recent months, has ordered them to drink traditional Chinese medicines to combat the coronavirus.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute researcher Nathan Ruser wrote in the report released late Thursday: "Available evidence suggests that many extrajudicial detainees in Xinjiang's vast 're-education' network are now being formally charged and locked up in higher security facilities, including newly built or expanded prisons, or sent to walled factory compounds for coerced labor assignments."

At least 61 detention sites had undergone new construction and expansion work in a year to July 2020, the report said. These included at least 14 facilities still under construction this year.

"Of these, about 50% are higher security facilities, which may suggest a shift in usage from the lower-security, 're-education centers' toward higher-security prison-style facilities," Ruser wrote.

At least 70 facilities appeared to have lesser security by the removal of internal fencing or perimeter walls, the report said.

These included eight camps that showed signs of decommissioning, and had possibly been closed. Of the camps stripped of security infrastructure, 90% were lower security facilities, the report said.

The think tank's findings align with AP interviews with dozens of relatives and former detainees that indicate many in the camps have been sentenced in secret, extrajudicial trials and transferred to high-security prisons for things like having contact with people abroad, having too many children and studying Islam. Many others deemed less of a risk, like women or the elderly, have been transferred to a form of house arrest or forced labor in factories.

First published on September 25, 2020 / 10:10 AM
Click to expand...
Their country their law will be the answer of many here. No need to open the mouth as deeper than ocean and higher than mountain friendship may worsen.
 
C

Constantin84

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2020
572
0
547
Country
Romania
Location
United Kingdom
Muslims are to occupied to be outraged over cartoons, no time to protest the extermination of their brethren in concentration camps.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
13,855
-5
14,647
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Surya 1 said:
Their country their law will be the answer of many here. No need to open the mouth as deeper than ocean and higher than mountain friendship may worsen.
Click to expand...
Have a cup of warm cow cola and relax.
Constantin84 said:
Muslims are to occupied to be outraged over cartoons, no time to protest the extermination of their brethren in concentration camps.
Click to expand...
Muslims are also having beef burgers whilst you are drinking cow cola
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Benign Persona
Human Rights Record of the United States in 2015
Replies
0
Views
631
Benign Persona
Benign Persona

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top