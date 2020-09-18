38 countries criticize China over Xinjiang at the United Nations this week while 45 defend China, full list

Like half these countries submitting to US tyranny and their blackmail and threats have a population of less than 5 Million people a fifth of them just taxheavens and islands with not even 1 Million and nearly all of them are captured in the clout of the US-British neocolonial military axis or defacto US-British colonies.



As usual the entire free world sides with China and thanks to China standing up against US tyranny instead of trying to grovel their way into some loyal servant role like India choose, most already dare to openly resist US blackmail and threats