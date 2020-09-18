beijingwalker
38 countries criticize China over Xinjiang at the United Nations this week while 45 defend China, full list
38 countries joined Germany at the United Nations this week in condemning China's human rights abuses in the northwest region of Xinjiang.
Cuba made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries expressing support for China's so-called "counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang" and opposing "the politicization of human rights issues and double standards."
Full list
Denounced China
- Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., U.S.
- Angola, Bahrain, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, China, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kiribati, Laos, Madagascar, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, State of Palestine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, UAE, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.