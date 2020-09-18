What's new

38 countries criticize China over Xinjiang at the United Nations this week while 45 defend China, full list

38 countries joined Germany at the United Nations this week in condemning China's human rights abuses in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

Cuba made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries expressing support for China's so-called "counter-terrorism and deradicalization measures in Xinjiang" and opposing "the politicization of human rights issues and double standards."

微信图片_20201009203056.png


Full list

Denounced China

  • Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Monaco, Nauru, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, U.K., U.S.
Defended China in 2020:

  • Angola, Bahrain, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, China, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kiribati, Laos, Madagascar, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, State of Palestine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, UAE, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.
 
The irony is almost all so called Muslim defenders are the worst Muslim persecutors and killers from the west and most Muslim countries are admant China defenders.

Bahrain , Egypt , Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen
 
The irony is almost all so called Muslim defenders are the worst Muslim persecutors and killers from the west and most Muslim countries are admant China defenders.

Bahrain , Egypt , Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen
Well played China. Hopefully India can buy off their silence too on Kashmir.

They abandoned Palestine, so heck what are Uighurs? Ummah is just a fancy concept now a days.

Seems India abstained. Good job. Typical of BJP as it pertains to Muslims.
 
Kashmir is never part of India while Xinjiang is always part of China. Kashmir is an international issue while Xinjiang is China's domestic issue.
But Ummah is solidarity with fellow muslims irrespective of nationalities. Like I said muslims are taking up nations concept lately ignoring the make belief Ummah concept. Good for India. We can work with that.
 
The irony is almost all so called Muslim defenders are the worst Muslim persecutors and killers from the west and most Muslim countries are admant China defenders.

Bahrain , Egypt , Iran, Iraq, Morocco, Pakistan, State of Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen
True. Sad....but true
 
But Ummah is solidarity with fellow muslims irrespective of nationalities. Like I said muslims are taking up nations concept lately ignoring the make belief Ummah concept. Good for India. We can work with that.
Muslim countries know very well the west is a liar and refuse to be used as a fool by the west against China in the western global anti China agenda.
 
Muslim countries know very well the west is a liar and refuse to be used as a fool by the west against China in the western global anti China agenda.
Just say it as it is, it has more to do with trade than sentiments. There is no fooling anyone here. Every muslim state out there is in it for itself. Muslim countries object for much less oppression in other countries. But good for you, you made yourself economically strong to have this privilege. I am happy for you.
 
Just say it as it is, it has more to do with trade than sentiments. There is no fooling anyone here. Every muslim state out there is in it for itself. Muslim countries object for much less oppression in other countries. But good for you, you made yourself economically strong to have this privilege. I am happy for you.
XInjiang and India, which one is more developed and well off?
 
XInjiang and India, which one is more developed and well off?
What is well off? An individual will be well off when he has liberty, choice, freedom, and representation. You are forcing your definition of development on to others and expecting them to be grateful. Lol.

But lets see how long China will stay communist from here on.
 
What is well off? An individual will be well off when he has liberty, choice, freedom, and representation. You are forcing your definition of development on to others and expecting them to be grateful. Lol.

But lets see how long China will stay communist from here on.
Humans have basic needs, good food and accommodation, educations and job opportunities, means to support themselves and their families, so called freedom and liberty are all very vague ideas which may vary from peron to person, culture to culture, but development and people's well being can be more tangibly felt by every human being from different cultures and backgrounds.
 
Like half these countries submitting to US tyranny and their blackmail and threats have a population of less than 5 Million people a fifth of them just taxheavens and islands with not even 1 Million and nearly all of them are captured in the clout of the US-British neocolonial military axis or defacto US-British colonies.

As usual the entire free world sides with China and thanks to China standing up against US tyranny instead of trying to grovel their way into some loyal servant role like India choose, most already dare to openly resist US blackmail and threats
 
