FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:



View attachment 768770 Nearly 85 million Pakistanis have fallen below the poverty line out of the 225 million strong, the highest in the South Asian region, according to the US Department of agriculture. Rapidly increasing Commodity, utility, Fuel and Drug prices have taken a toll on the vast swathes of our populace. Click to expand...

Overview Pakistan has important strategic endowments and development potential. The increasing proportion of Pakistan’s youth provides the country with a potential demographic dividend and a challenge to provide adequate services and employment.

There are various reasons for this, outlined in World Bank article here.But I am sure Insha-Allah, under Khan Saheb's able leadership, Pakistan Govt. will be able to turn Pakistan around this temporary issue, primarily owing to COVID situation (India can hide their figures but we all know they are in the same boat).Focus on GDP growth and exports are going to be key for Pakistan. I will withhold any further comments and let Pakistani bhais figure out their situation and any solutions.