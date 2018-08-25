/ Register

37TH Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC)

    24-August, 2018 16:47 IST

    37TH Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) – Urban Sanctions A Total Of 1,12,213 Houses from 8 States

    Andhra Pradesh Gets 37,719 Houses, Haryana-19,858, Madhya Pradesh -18,375, Maharashtra – 12,238, Chattisgarh – 10,632, Karnataka – 8,761, J&K – 4,442, Arunachal Pradesh – 188

    Approved the construction of 1,12,213 more houses. The approval was given in the 37th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held here yesterday.

    Andhra Pradesh has been sanctioned 37,719 houses while the sanction for Haryana is 19,858 affordable houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Madhya Pradesh is 18,375, Maharashtra 12,238 houses, Chattisgarh 10,632 houses and Karnataka 8,761 houses. Approvals given for J&K stands at 4,442 houses while Arunachal Pradesh has been sanctioned 188 houses.

    With the above proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) would become 54,95,443 after final approval from CSMC.
     
