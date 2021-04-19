377 suicides in US military in 2020

Is it just the US or do other nations have these types of extraordinary suicide rates? This doesn't even include former soldiers/veterans who also commit suicides every day.~6000 suicides per year among retired soldiers till 2018 and the trend is likely no different in 2019 and 2020. One can decide for themselves, but if you would like to include post deployment suicides for US soldiers, the casualty rates in Iraq & Afghanistan are extremely high.