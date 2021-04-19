377 suicides in US military in 2020

Tejas Spokesman
Is it just the US or do other nations have these types of extraordinary suicide rates? This doesn't even include former soldiers/veterans who also commit suicides every day.
70% of the retired soldier suicides are over the age of 50. I don't think they have been in Afghanistan recently.~6000 suicides per year among retired soldiers till 2018 and the trend is likely no different in 2019 and 2020. One can decide for themselves, but if you would like to include post deployment suicides for US soldiers, the casualty rates in Iraq & Afghanistan are extremely high.
What are the causes of suicide?
Doesn't seem to specifyWhat are the causes of suicide?
Not likely. One guy says he attempted suicide because he was late for a meeting at the Pentagon on 9/11 and wasn't there to help pull his friends out of the building wreckage.War guilt for the rapes, murder and oppression they did during their false wars.