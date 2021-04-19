What's new

377 suicides in US military in 2020

Stryker1982

Stryker1982

Oct 5, 2016
Tejas Spokesman said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1379701728140959746
Is it just the US or do other nations have these types of extraordinary suicide rates? This doesn't even include former soldiers/veterans who also commit suicides every day.

1618805807560.png


~6000 suicides per year among retired soldiers till 2018 and the trend is likely no different in 2019 and 2020. One can decide for themselves, but if you would like to include post deployment suicides for US soldiers, the casualty rates in Iraq & Afghanistan are extremely high.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Stryker1982 said:
~6000 suicides per year among retired soldiers till 2018 and the trend is likely no different in 2019 and 2020. One can decide for themselves, but if you would like to include post deployment suicides for US soldiers, the casualty rates in Iraq & Afghanistan are extremely high.
70% of the retired soldier suicides are over the age of 50. I don't think they have been in Afghanistan recently.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Vapnope said:
What are the causes of suicide?
Doesn't seem to specify
PradoTLC said:
War guilt for the rapes, murder and oppression they did during their false wars.
Not likely. One guy says he attempted suicide because he was late for a meeting at the Pentagon on 9/11 and wasn't there to help pull his friends out of the building wreckage.

There seems to be a trend of feeling you failed your fellow soldier leading to their unnecessary death.
 
