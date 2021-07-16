What's new

37% PAKISTANIS LOST THEIR JOBS DUE TO COVID-19, SENATE INFORMED

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Minister of Planning and Development on Friday said that 37 per cent of Pakistanis lost their jobs due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The pandemic has affected the country’s economy like other parts of the world.

The figures collected to know the Socioeconomic impact due to COVID-19 were revealed by the ministry during question-hour in the Senate.


The ministry said 49 per cent (27.31 million) of people belonging to the working class was affected due to COVID. 37 percent of the workforce lost their jobs and were unable to find a replacement.

The highest unemployment due to COVID-19 was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where about 55 per cent of the working class lost their jobs or their income was reduced.

Experts watching global labour trends believe that post-COVID-19 readjustments mean that some lost jobs may never reappear as some sectors may shrink permanently and others flourish and expand.

The pandemic delivered a body blow to global trade, with export volumes dropping abruptly to their lowest in nearly a decade in March and April, last year.

The recovery since then has been led largely by China, which stands alone among major economies in seeing year-over-year growth in exports.

313ghazi

313ghazi

So we have an unemployment rate of 37%. Seems far fetched. You'd have civil war if that was the case. Its likely just refering to that short period where we had total lockdown.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

It's from ARY, nevertheless maybe it meant the private sector!
In my opinion ARY love the masala just as much as everyone else.

Imagine if our employment rate is 37%, that's nearly 80 million people right now in Pakistan with nothing to eat. How are they surviving? Where are the starving bodies? Where are the protests? I want to know more about this figure.

It could be true, but i'd be amazed if 80 million people are starving and we've not heard about it.
 
Dark1

I thought Pakistan was least effected by the wuhan virus because of the excellent steps taken by the niazi government ?
37 % unemployment when Pakistani industry is not dependent on exports ?
Daal me kuch kaala hai.
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Partly agree, in Pakistan others in the household do work as well so hopefully no one is starving. 37% are probably from the private sector and not the overall workforce of Pakistan.
 
