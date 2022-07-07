37 Bangladeshi companies participate in 9th Berlin Asia Apparel Expo A total of 37 Bangladeshi companies participated in the 9th Berlin Asia Apparel Expo, held in Germany from July 5-7. The expo was organised in joint collaboration with Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany, Export Promotion Bureau in Dhaka and Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, says a press release...

FE ONLINE DESK | Published: July 07, 2022 14:56:04A total of 37 Bangladeshi companies participated in the 9th Berlin Asia Apparel Expo, held in Germany from July 5-7.The expo was organised in joint collaboration with Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany, Export Promotion Bureau in Dhaka and Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, says a press release received on Thursday.Over 400 companies, from nine other Asian countries, joined this year’s fair to showcase their products, aiming to boost their exports in the German and European markets.The Bangladesh pavilion was inaugurated by Md Saiful Islam, Commercial Counselor of Bangladesh Embassy, Berlin on Tuesday.Prabir Kanti Das, Bangladesh Representative and MD of Lord incorporate BD Ltd and Dewan Taj Ahmed were also present during the opening ceremony, the release added.B Brothers Garments Co Limited, Sahara Exports Incorporation, Pacific Export, Galpex Limited, Patriot Eco Apparels Ltd, Export Promotion Bureau, Fair Apparels Ltd, Fame Appeals Ltd, Lithe Apparels Ltd, Mast Tex-Fashion Bangladesh, Sincere Knit Garments Ltd, Maven Design, Samytex Industries, Fashion Lobby, Manvill Styles, Next Composite, Entrust Fashions, Jabbon Apparels, Westland Apparels Ltd, DVL Denim, Goal Line Knitwear and Fashion Step etc represented Bangladesh in the fair and received positive response from the German and European buyers, which would help them to increase their export in near future.Bangladesh exhibitors opined that the Bangladesh government should provide more support to them for their participation in the fair, which would help to boost the export of the country's apparel products in the European Market.