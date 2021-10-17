What's new

369 KILLED, 38,637 MOTORBIKES SNATCHED IN KARACHI DURING JAN-SEP 2021: CPLC

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,399
3
81,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 1,482 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 366 were recovered.

The citizens were deprived of 18,781 cellphones during this period. 1,370 cellphones were recovered.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis

arynews.tv

369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
369 humans in 9 mnths. 41 every month on average

Aur hamarai handsome PM Riyasat e Medina bana rahai hain

Aur bilawal ki English speeck k to kiya hi kehnai, Sarai liberals us speech k diwanai hain
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
2,490
-3
2,596
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
the administration is being oblivious to Karachi's situation simply because it has differences with PPP. Frankly, That does not justify the people of Karachi and neither the country. Great attention should be paid to Karachi not because its megacity therefore a tax haven, it's our lifeline the only port city with an industrious populous. It be should another Mumbai, rather it's the opposite.

At least follow a role model for the betterment of Karachi if indigenous thinking is not churning out ideas.

I weep internally when I behold images of old Karachi back from its golden days.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,399
3
81,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Brass Knuckles said:
Population of Punjab province is 6 or 7 times higher than Karachi and 7.88 times more people were killed in Punjab from January to August 2021.
https://punjabpolice.gov.pk/crimestatistics
Click to expand...
Those 7.88 include murders for all reason

These 369 are just those that were killed because they resisted against street criminals

How many in all over Punjab were killed for resistance robbery?
 
Last edited:
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,035
40
20,702
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 1,482 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 366 were recovered.

The citizens were deprived of 18,781 cellphones during this period. 1,370 cellphones were recovered.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis

arynews.tv

369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
369 humans in 9 mnths. 41 every month on average

Aur hamarai handsome PM Riyasat e Medina bana rahai hain

Aur bilawal ki English speeck k to kiya hi kehnai, Sarai liberals us speech k diwanai hain
Click to expand...
As cruel as this will sound that rate is pretty low for a city the size of Karachi. Of course every effort should be taken to reduce that number.

Not everywhere is pleasant like Holland.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,399
3
81,777
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
As cruel as this will sound that rate is pretty low for a city the size of Karachi. Of course every effort should be taken to reduce that number.

Not everywhere is pleasant like Holland.
Click to expand...
How many are killed in resistance of robbery in cities like Mumbai or New York

Lets have a comparison if it is low for you
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,210
14
11,829
Country
Pakistan
Location
Yemen
Areesh said:
KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 1,482 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 366 were recovered.

The citizens were deprived of 18,781 cellphones during this period. 1,370 cellphones were recovered.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis

arynews.tv

369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
369 humans in 9 mnths. 41 every month on average

Aur hamarai handsome PM Riyasat e Medina bana rahai hain

Aur bilawal ki English speeck k to kiya hi kehnai, Sarai liberals us speech k diwanai hain
Click to expand...
Police belongs to interior Sindh.
Rangers belongs to Punjab.
Looters comes from all over Pakistan plus Karachi locals.
Govt is from KPK.
Karachi full bureaucracy is from interior Sindh.
Maslay Hal kon karyga.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,500
-6
18,546
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, as many as 369 people lost their lives while resisting robbery bids and other incidents, while several others sustained wounds.

During the first nine months of 2021, 38,637 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, out of which only 2,191 were recovered.

The CPLC report said, 1,482 vehicles were also snatched during the said period, while 366 were recovered.

The citizens were deprived of 18,781 cellphones during this period. 1,370 cellphones were recovered.

Not only the common people were deprived of their valuables in street crimes in Karachi, but police officials and other dignitaries were also targeted.

Earlier in the month of July, police had arrested a suspect allegedly involved in over 250 street crimes in Karachi.

Police and Rangers, while acting on a tip-off, had carried out a joint raid at a house in Bin Qasim Town and apprehended a mugger named Salih.

Rangers spokesperson had said that the security forces recovered arms, ammunition, motorcycle and snatched mobiles from his possession.

During the initial interrogation, Salih confessed to committing over 250 robberies in various areas of the metropolis

arynews.tv

369 killed, 38,637 motorbikes snatched in Karachi during Jan-Sep 2021: CPLC

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in the first nine months of 2021 in
arynews.tv arynews.tv
369 humans in 9 mnths. 41 every month on average

Aur hamarai handsome PM Riyasat e Medina bana rahai hain

Aur bilawal ki English speeck k to kiya hi kehnai, Sarai liberals us speech k diwanai hain
Click to expand...
When the nation is full of thieves and talkers no point in blaming the PM. These dakoot come from society. You are society. Do something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom