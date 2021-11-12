343,824 motorised vehicles registered in Jan-Oct A total of 343,824 motorised vehicles were registered across the country in the first ten months of the current calendar year, as per official data. Of the total, 119,780 motorised vehicles were registered in Dhaka alone, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) statistics. Of...

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: November 12, 2021 13:19:25A total of 343,824 motorised vehicles were registered across the country in the first ten months of the current calendar year, as per official data.Of the total, 119,780 motorised vehicles were registered in Dhaka alone, according to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) statistics.Of them, the mode of vehicles that had the highest number of registrations was motorcycle, while cargo vans were the lowest number of registered vehicles.As many as 287,077 motorcycles were registered in the 10 months of the current calendar year across the country, while no taxicab was registered at all during the period. The number of cargo van registered during the period stood at only three, the BRTA data showed.The BRTA data also showed that a total of 377,660 motorised vehicles were registered in 2020.A total of 504,130 motorised vehicles were registered in 2019 while it was 497,374 in 2018.