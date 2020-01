KABUL: At least 33 Taliban militants have been killed and sevenothers wounded in multiple extensive military crackdowns carried out by theAfghan security forces across the country in the past 24 hours, securityofficials said Monday.Ministry of Defense in a statement said the Afghan National Army(ANA) in collaboration with Afghan National Police (ANP) and NationalDirectorate of Security (NDS) personal conducted joint operations againstinsurgents in different areas of Heart, Baghlan, Balkh, Kunduz, Kandahar, Paktiaand Laghman province, in which 33 militants were killed and seven otherswounded.Afghan security forces also arrested four militants andhanded them over to the judicial organs for further inquiry.The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces shelled andbombed the enemies' positions and sanctuaries by artilleries and air forces.During these operations, 18 insurgents were killed in DaraTakhet area of the Chishti Sharif district of Heart—three militants killed, fourwounded and one vehicle destroyed in Baghalan-e Markazi district of Baghlan—threerebels killed, three others wounded, one suspect arrested and one motorbikeseized in Charkhab area of the Sholgara district of Balkh—three insurgents werekilled in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province.Similarly, three Taliban fighters were killed in Karez areaof the Maiwand district of Kandahar—two insurgents killed weapons andammunition seized in capital part of Paktia—one militant was killed and anotherdetained in Camp Baba Sahib, Ibrahim Khel area of the capital of Laghmanprovince.In past 24 hours, 13 planed clearing operations, and SpecialForces operations conducted in different provinces; also, Air Forces conducted aerialoperations supporting Afghan National Army, including 10 strikes on enemy'ssanctuaries.I read there is some kind of ceasefire, but past days I'm only reading about taliban being killed and taliban killing its enemies. So what's happening there?