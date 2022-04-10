What's new

33,000 sq.km. of new land rising in the Bay of Bengal

SoulSpokesman said:
@bluesky

Neel Akash dada,

How much will be our share?

Regards
Zero. But, we must thank India for sending sand and silts to our small country called Bangladesh.

Actually, this process has been continuing since after the rising of the Himalaya above ground about 60 million years ago. This is about 80 million years after the Indian plate broke from the Gondwanan plate and moved northward to hit the south of Asian mainland. There was no land that we call now Bengal at that time.

But, anyway, thank you India.
 

