32-year-old man uses online tutorial to make explosives, uses it to kill wife's rapist

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police here have arrested a 32-year-old man for killing a person with the help of explosives, as part of a plan to avenge the alleged gang-rape of his wife. According to police, the man learnt how to assemble the bomb online, Hindustan Times reported. Police have also arrested two other persons, named Bhanwar Lal and Dinesh, in connection with the case of alleged gang-rape. "On January 4, villager Lal Singh was killed in an explosion which had taken place near a tube well on his agricultural land. The forensic science expert informed that the explosion took place due to gelatin rods and detonator.In the investigation, it was found that a similar kind of explosion took place in August at the tube well of former sarpanch Bhanwar Lal, but he sustained minor injuries in the incident," said Ratlam Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari.“Police found a family missing from the village after the incident (blast that killed Lal Singh). Police detained the man and his family members from Mandsaur on January 7.During interrogation, the man confessed his crime and also informed that he was taking revenge of gang-rape of his wife," the senior police official informed. In his statement, the accused informed police that the three men -- Lal Singh, Bhawarlal and Dinesh -- earlier gang-raped his wife and even beat him. In July, Lal Singh, Bhawarlal and Dinesh entered his house and raped his wife. He tried to stop them but they beat him up. Later, the accused threatened him with dire consequences.The man didn’t report the matter to the police but decided to take revenge," the accused said in his statement registered with police.Meanwhile, it was further informed that the accused at first used the "technique on the tube well of Bhanwarlal but he sustained minor injuries in the explosion." Later, he used more gelatin rod to attack Lal Singh, according to the report. Besides the accused, police are also checking the role of the gang-rape victim in the crime.