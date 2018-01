God i just had MRI scan few days ago. i panicked lolz the machine was tight space and i couldn't hear due to noise canceling ear muffs. I pressed the rubber bulb and said it too tight. Then the lady said well we are going to have re-book you. i thought fuk that i said i do it again with ear muffs off then I lie down and went to sleep for 15 minutes. you can hear all kind of noise like sci fi sound effects.

