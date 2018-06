Friday, 22 June, 2018 - 07:00An Egyptian military vehicle is seen on the highway in northern Sinai, Egypt, in this May 25, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih/FilesEgypt's armed forces and police killed 32 terrorists in North and Central Sinai and arrested 12, as part of the army’s ‘Comprehensive Sinai 2018’ operation.A witness in the case of the retrial of former President Mohamed Morsi and 27 others from the Muslim Brotherhood said that snipers from the Muslim Brotherhood have targeted the protesters at Tahrir Square (center of Cairo) to cause a riot between the police and Egyptians.Official spokesperson for the Egyptian army Tamer al-Refai released a Facebook statement on Thursday confirming that the Air Forces has managed to destroy 21 stationing points for North Sinai militants over the past few days. Refai added that two vehicles loaded with weapons and ammunition were destroyed while trying to penetrate the western borders of the country, and that a store containing munitions had been discovered.Comprehensive Sinai 2018 operation was launched with the participation of diverse formations from the army and the police in February to eradicate the extremists who are launching offensives against the army that killed a number of security members and civilians throughout the years. Forces have also recently destroyed 272 hideouts used by militants to store weapons in central and northern Sinai, and a weapon cache near the country’s western border.Military engineers have discovered and destroyed 15 bombs planted to target forces at operation sites, the spokesperson added.General Mohammad Zaki ratified Thursday a committee to settle the case of the citizens of Matrouh Governorate who dropped behind the mobilization. Meanwhile, Cairo Criminal Court continued to listen to general Hassan Abdulrahman, the former head of the state’s intelligence, in the case of retrial of Morsi and 27 others from the Muslim Brotherhood.Abdulrahman mentioned that around 800 from Hamas and 100 from Hezbollah raided the border – he continued that the vehicles were four-wheel and equipped with arms and individuals as well as RPG and Kalashnikov.