32 Brigadiers promoted to the Rank of Major General in Promotion Board: ISPR

SQ8 said: That is not entirely true as it all subjective and depends upon the background, education and exposure of the Pakistani LT and conversely the US NCo as well. However , the US NCO has greater opportunities to get exposure and educate themselves versus the LT due to a variety of factors that includes multi-dimensional cross branch training and overseas deployments.



However, that is a function of both budget and some culture otherwise there is nothing that would prevent a Pakistani LT from being as or more independent and astute in their task than even a US Lt.



Keep in mind, new west point graduates are actually quite green in the field and take more time to acclimate versus the Pakistani counterparts who have more “real life” experience due to the culture and environment.



So it’s not all a lopsided story - what’s key is culture. In the US a Major or lt Colonel is considered a senior officer by even civilians and generally a rare sight while in Pakistan “har pathar ke neechay aik Major nikal raha hota hai”





That culture has been changed quite a bit since Batmans are now the monetary responsibility of officers themselves much like the entire country.

Just to expand on that point, talking with retired or senior officers in the Army, the WoT has done us some good as well, as far as making the army a pretty effective fighting force. If you compare the current lot with that from 2008 or thereabouts, the difference is day and night...and it even shows in daily affairs. Just look at an NCO manning a naka or a post in a cantt, their whole posture is different. Tactics and strategies have evolved, the mindeset has changed, authority in command has changed, and much more. Other militaries are very much inexperienced in this regard. I was reading an article the other day, and the conclusion was that Western militaries rely heavily on technological support and air superiority, which means their foot soldier is not as refined. I'll leave the conclusion to the jury.But another interesting aspect of the current officer lot is the Instagram 'Laftain'. Every new 2nd Lt or PMA cadet seems more interested in instagram and taking pictures rather than doing their actual job. Just ask any girl these days who has an IG profile or a Twitter, and she'll tell you a tale of a guy coming into her DM's and flexing "Hi, 2nd Lt XYZ in Armored Corps, can I take you for a coffee".The instagram laftains have often gotten into trouble as well because of these antics.