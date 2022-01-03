$31bn exports, $32bn remittances and Rs6trn revenue likely in full 2021-22: Govt expects 5pc growth in 2HFY22

Are these people serious? $31B with a population of 210M people is a stretch goal for these buffoons?? The famous Urdu idiom "chullu bhar paani mey doob maro" (we should die of shame) comes to mind. One of the most horrendous examples of under-utilized manpower in the history of mankind! Turkey, with 84M people, has exports worth $225B this past year!! Let's take stock of that. It is criminal that these bastards who have ruled Pakistan have left an army of uneducated, impoverished masses that do nothing but procreate.



The one area where this horde of people could be leveraged is services possibly. Our useless governments, including IK's PTI, cannot even get the services industry right by training and putting this massive population to work.



Its not the politics but the useless nature of policies and wastage that bothers ones mind about the ongoings in Pakistan.